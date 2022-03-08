Ravencoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $607,140.56 and $3,746.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,756.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.57 or 0.06653280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.87 or 0.00260269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.32 or 0.00736195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.39 or 0.00522221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00069057 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.00354646 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,667,447 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

