Raydium (RAY) Price Tops $2.42

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. Raydium has a market cap of $215.70 million and $26.85 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00006264 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.29 or 0.06656380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,726.33 or 1.00135212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046651 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,040,809 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.