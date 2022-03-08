Raymond James Boosts Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$30.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.45.

TSE VET traded up C$1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.69. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.06 and a twelve month high of C$30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

