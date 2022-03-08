Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Cut to $128.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

RJF stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $76.40 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,293 over the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667,569 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,542,000 after acquiring an additional 279,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Raymond James by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

