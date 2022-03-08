Raymond James Reiterates C$2.30 Price Target for CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB)

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) has been given a C$2.30 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 116.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CUB. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of CUB stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.06. 92,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,200. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$1.82. The firm has a market cap of C$188.78 million and a P/E ratio of -5.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.12.

