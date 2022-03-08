Raze Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $523,286.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $1.52 million and $523,286.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.46 or 0.06631951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,714.56 or 1.00041524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046411 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

