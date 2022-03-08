Razor Energy (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Trading Up 49%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was up 49% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 114,324 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 29,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Razor Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RZREF)

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

