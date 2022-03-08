Razor Network (RAZOR) Market Cap Reaches $2.90 Million

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Razor Network has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $250,708.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009820 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

RAZOR is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,802,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Razor Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

