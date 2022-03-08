RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Short Interest Update

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,100 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 715,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. BOKF NA purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

ROLL stock opened at $189.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 91.44 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.57.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

