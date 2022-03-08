Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RGF. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Real Good Food from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Real Good Food presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Shares of Real Good Food stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32. Real Good Food has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Real Good Food will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Real Good Food (Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.