Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.840-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $59.69 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.