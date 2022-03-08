Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Editas Medicine (EDIT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) recently:

2/25/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $41.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $75.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Editas Medicine had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $18.00.

2/11/2022 – Editas Medicine was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Editas Medicine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Editas is making good progress with the development of its lead candidate, EDIT-101, to treat Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10), a genetic illness that causes blindness. The disease has a significant unmet need as no therapy has been approved yet. If successfully developed, the candidate will boost the company’s growth prospects. Editas has collaborations with other companies for a unique technology that provides research support and funds for pipeline development. It’s develooment of EDIT-301 for hematologic diseases holds promise. However, due to the lack of a marketed product in its portfolio, the company is heavily dependent on partners for revenues, which is a concern. Also, the AbbVie deal termination is a downside for the company. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,644. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $73.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,216 shares of company stock worth $70,421. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,941,000 after buying an additional 1,116,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,871,000 after buying an additional 336,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after buying an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,964,000 after buying an additional 1,076,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after buying an additional 1,025,116 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

