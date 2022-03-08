Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP):
- 2/17/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $179.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $95.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $126.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $64.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 2/16/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $107.00.
- 2/14/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp.. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – CRISPR Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CRSP traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.18. 83,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,882. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $169.76. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.23.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.
