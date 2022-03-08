Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Everbridge (EVBG)

Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2022 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2022 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

3/1/2022 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

2/28/2022 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2022 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $200.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

2/25/2022 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $178.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $178.00 to $59.00.

2/23/2022 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

2/2/2022 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

1/26/2022 – Everbridge was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

1/26/2022 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Everbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Everbridge was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Get Everbridge Inc alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 1,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.