Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ: CLBT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/24/2022 – Cellebrite DI is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

2/21/2022 – Cellebrite DI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

2/17/2022 – Cellebrite DI had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $20.00 to $17.00.

2/17/2022 – Cellebrite DI had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.50 to $11.00.

2/11/2022 – Cellebrite DI is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Cellebrite DI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,006. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79. Cellebrite DI Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

