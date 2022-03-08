Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.44

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.44 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 5,561 ($72.86), with a volume of 2050667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,560 ($72.85).

RKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,525 ($98.60) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($81.24) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.37) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($115.30) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,578.13 ($99.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,987.85. The company has a market capitalization of £39.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,235.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

