Recon Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,545 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,194% compared to the average volume of 274 call options.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Recon Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Recon Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCON stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,795. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.

