Red Eagle Mining (TSE:R) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Red Eagle Mining Co. (TSE:R – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Red Eagle Mining shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,402,421 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,396.99, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$8.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.09.
About Red Eagle Mining (TSE:R)
