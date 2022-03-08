RED (RED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $376,695.13

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, RED has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $376,695.13 and approximately $16,418.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

