Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in February

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RWBYF opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.
About Red White & Bloom Brands (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red White & Bloom Brands (RWBYF)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red White & Bloom Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.