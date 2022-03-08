ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and approximately $34,890.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,628.95 or 1.00086704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00072346 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00231236 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00134095 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00270922 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003844 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00031359 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

