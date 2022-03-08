ReddCoin (RDD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $34,890.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and $34,890.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,628.95 or 1.00086704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00072346 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00231236 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00134095 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00270922 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003844 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00031359 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

