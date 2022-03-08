RedFOX Labs (RFOX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.09 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.28 or 0.00325349 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00073861 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00090782 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005287 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000194 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

