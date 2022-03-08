Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Short Interest Up 26.1% in February

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the January 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 24.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,142 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at $336,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 36.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at $5,459,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

