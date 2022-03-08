Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be purchased for about $105.87 or 0.00267864 BTC on popular exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $19.23 million and $289,755.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 181,643 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

