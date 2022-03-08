Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) will post $3.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.98 billion. Reinsurance Group of America posted sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full year sales of $16.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.23 billion to $16.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGA. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.32. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

