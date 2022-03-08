Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.21. 587,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,715,584. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

