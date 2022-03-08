Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.26. 1,256,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,640,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.94 and a one year high of $53.49.

