Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 391.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

VOOV traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $143.69. 4,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.17. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.26 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.