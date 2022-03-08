Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,742.00. 101,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,466. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,102.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,308.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

