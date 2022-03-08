Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 43,136 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 587,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715,584. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

