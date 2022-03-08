RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,596 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of RenaissanceRe worth $62,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.4% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $139.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.76. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -88.89%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

