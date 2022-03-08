renDOGE (RENDOGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,723.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, renDOGE has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $325,132.35 and approximately $20,723.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00043337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.35 or 0.06604138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,415.31 or 0.99505342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00045564 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.