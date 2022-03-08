ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOL. Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SOL opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. ReneSola has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.30 million, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ReneSola by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 52,541 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ReneSola by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ReneSola by 434.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 615,065 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ReneSola by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 246,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

