Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $458.30

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 458.30 ($6.00) and last traded at GBX 458.30 ($6.00), with a volume of 824659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471.30 ($6.18).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.80) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.52) target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.25) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.39) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 638.33 ($8.36).

The firm has a market cap of £8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 34.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 519.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 567.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.09. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

