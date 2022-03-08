Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $291.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Repligen by 15.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Repligen by 40.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Repligen by 93,969.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $163.66 on Tuesday. Repligen has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

