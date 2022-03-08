Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Parkland Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar forecasts that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PKI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.18.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$33.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.19. The stock has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$31.18 and a 12 month high of C$41.89.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

