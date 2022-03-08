Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ovintiv (OVV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV):

3/3/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $50.00 to $55.00.

3/1/2022 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/28/2022 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/28/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $58.00.

1/25/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Ovintiv was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/14/2022 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $53.00.

1/13/2022 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

OVV stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 3.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,546,000 after acquiring an additional 572,046 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 43,950 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

