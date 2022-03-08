Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Purple Innovation (PRPL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2022 – Purple Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $5.50 to $4.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Purple Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Purple Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $6.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Purple Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

3/2/2022 – Purple Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Purple Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $9.00.

1/7/2022 – Purple Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $437.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 2,761,748 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $32,478,156.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 8,537,471 shares of company stock worth $83,943,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,763,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 151,493 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

