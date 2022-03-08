Reviewing Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) and FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) and FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Masimo and FONAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo $1.24 billion 6.30 $229.65 million $3.98 35.45 FONAR $89.93 million 1.28 $10.21 million N/A N/A

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than FONAR.

Profitability

This table compares Masimo and FONAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo 18.53% 16.06% 13.29% FONAR 12.77% 10.76% 7.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Masimo and FONAR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo 0 2 3 0 2.60 FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Masimo currently has a consensus price target of $252.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.90%. Given Masimo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Masimo is more favorable than FONAR.

Risk and Volatility

Masimo has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FONAR has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Masimo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of FONAR shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Masimo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of FONAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Masimo beats FONAR on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories. The company was founded by Joe E. Kiani in May 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About FONAR (Get Rating)

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI. The Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segment offers management, administrative, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service and clerical, and non-medical personnel to medical providers through its subsidiary, Health Management Corp. of America. The company was founded by Raymond V. Damadian on July 17, 1978 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

