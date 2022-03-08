Reviewing Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) & Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Maui Land & Pineapple and Video River Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. 64.9% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Video River Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $12.44 million 16.43 -$3.42 million ($0.18) -58.44 Video River Networks $1.63 million 5.13 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Video River Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Profitability

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple -27.49% -14.63% -8.48% Video River Networks 15.11% 167.19% 49.18%

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple beats Video River Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities. The Leasing segment consists of residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial land and property leases, licensing of registered trademarks and trade names, and stewardship and conservation efforts. The Resort Amenities segment manages a full-service spa, a beach club, and a private club membership program. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Lahaina, HI.

Video River Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.