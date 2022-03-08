Revomon Price Down 21% Over Last 7 Days (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a market cap of $7.10 million and approximately $914,094.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000742 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.30 or 0.06639809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,530.53 or 0.99923919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00046447 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.