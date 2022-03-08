Rigel Finance Price Tops $1.75 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00004563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $7,350.92 and approximately $9.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

