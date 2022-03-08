RioDeFi (RFUEL) Tops One Day Volume of $1.12 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $8.22 million and $1.12 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00033360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00102915 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 298,900,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

