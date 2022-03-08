Ripio Credit Network Price Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $35,562.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00085435 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013372 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

