Rise Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, Rise has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $322,010.87 and $10.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000762 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 194,735,768 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

