Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. 45,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,209,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Several research firms have commented on RSKD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Get Riskified alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Riskified Ltd will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,819,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,670,000 after purchasing an additional 234,003 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $22,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,314,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 97,698 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $9,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.