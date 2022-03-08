Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 34,358 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,358 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 5.62% of OrthoPediatrics worth $66,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.69. 5,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,899. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -64.05 and a beta of 0.81. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $236,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

OrthoPediatrics Profile (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.