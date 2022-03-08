Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 59,633 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1,643.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,633 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 143,523 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $418.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,390,480. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.83 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

