Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,788,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,271,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Privia Health Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $9,355,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,807,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,728,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $132,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,115.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Cowen raised Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

PRVA traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $23.42. 21,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,626. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

